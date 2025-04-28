Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Mumbai Bakery, Four Injured

A fire at Super Bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East injured four men. The blaze began at 5:27pm and was brought under control by 6:40pm with the help of four fire engines. The injured were hospitalized, while the fire's cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST
Fire Erupts at Mumbai Bakery, Four Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Super Bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East on Monday evening, leaving four individuals injured, according to city officials.

The blaze erupted at 5:27pm and was contained to the bakery premises thanks to the quick response of four fire engines, which extinguished the fire by 6:40pm.

All four victims, who are male, have been admitted to Masina Hospital for burn injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025