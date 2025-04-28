Fire Erupts at Mumbai Bakery, Four Injured

A fire broke out at Super Bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East on Monday evening, leaving four individuals injured, according to city officials.

The blaze erupted at 5:27pm and was contained to the bakery premises thanks to the quick response of four fire engines, which extinguished the fire by 6:40pm.

All four victims, who are male, have been admitted to Masina Hospital for burn injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities stated.

