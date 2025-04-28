Fire Erupts at Mumbai Bakery, Four Injured
A fire at Super Bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East injured four men. The blaze began at 5:27pm and was brought under control by 6:40pm with the help of four fire engines. The injured were hospitalized, while the fire's cause remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at Super Bakery in Mumbai's Byculla East on Monday evening, leaving four individuals injured, according to city officials.
The blaze erupted at 5:27pm and was contained to the bakery premises thanks to the quick response of four fire engines, which extinguished the fire by 6:40pm.
All four victims, who are male, have been admitted to Masina Hospital for burn injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- bakery
- Byculla
- injuries
- emergency
- fire engines
- hospital
- investigation
- Masina Hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bus Accident Averted on Holiday: Minor Injuries Reported
Tragic End: Grocery Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries After Grudge Attack
IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams
Haiti Approves Emergency Wartime Budget
NZ Moves to Strengthen Emergency Ocean Response with Tugboat Support Plan