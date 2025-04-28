Left Menu

Swachh Dilli Abhiyan: Transforming Delhi’s Cleanliness Standards

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh launched the 'Swachh Dilli Abhiyan', a three-month campaign to improve Delhi's sanitation. It involves cleaning roads, gullies, parks, and drains pre-monsoon, with active civic involvement. Citizens are encouraged to adopt waste management practices to enhance the capital's cleanliness and green spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:01 IST
Swachh Dilli Abhiyan: Transforming Delhi’s Cleanliness Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance Delhi's sanitation, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled the 'Swachh Dilli Abhiyan' on Monday. This three-month cleanliness initiative aims to transform the national capital into a cleaner and greener city.

The campaign follows a strategic meeting involving councillors from all 12 zones of Delhi, where specific challenges were identified and addressed to ensure effective execution. This large-scale effort will include a thorough cleaning of roads, parks, and drains, with a deliberate focus on desilting before the monsoon onset to mitigate waterlogging issues.

Efforts will be made through the combined involvement of councillors, officials, local MLAs, and other civic agencies. The Mayor has also called for active citizen participation through responsible waste management and vigilance against irregularities, aspiring to elevate Delhi's cleanliness standards significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025