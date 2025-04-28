Swachh Dilli Abhiyan: Transforming Delhi’s Cleanliness Standards

In a significant move to enhance Delhi's sanitation, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh unveiled the 'Swachh Dilli Abhiyan' on Monday. This three-month cleanliness initiative aims to transform the national capital into a cleaner and greener city.

The campaign follows a strategic meeting involving councillors from all 12 zones of Delhi, where specific challenges were identified and addressed to ensure effective execution. This large-scale effort will include a thorough cleaning of roads, parks, and drains, with a deliberate focus on desilting before the monsoon onset to mitigate waterlogging issues.

Efforts will be made through the combined involvement of councillors, officials, local MLAs, and other civic agencies. The Mayor has also called for active citizen participation through responsible waste management and vigilance against irregularities, aspiring to elevate Delhi's cleanliness standards significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)