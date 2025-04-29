Inferno in the Pine Barrens: New Jersey's Fiery Battle

A vast wildfire in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey has been largely contained, with officials reporting that three-fourths of the blaze is under control as of Monday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service confirmed the fire had engulfed nearly 62 square kilometers of southern Ocean County. However, despite the destruction of several buildings and vehicles, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Joseph Kling, a 19-year-old from Waretown, faces arson charges after allegedly igniting wood pallets and leaving them unattended, leading to what has become New Jersey's second-largest fire in twenty years. The Office of the Public Defender emphasized that Kling is 'presumed innocent until proven otherwise.'

The Pine Barrens—a sprawling 405,000-hectare wilderness—is currently in its forest fire season, exacerbated by low humidity and a prolonged drought. The area's sandy soil and partially leafed trees are particularly susceptible to fire, with wind further complicating firefighting efforts. Smoke from the wildfire is expected to persist until significant rainfall arrives.

(With inputs from agencies.)