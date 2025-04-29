Left Menu

Rising Insured Losses: The Financial Toll of Natural Disasters

Natural disasters may cause $145 billion in insured losses in 2025, according to Swiss Re. Major contributors include wildfires in Los Angeles, with estimated losses of $40 billion. The underlying risks increase with economic and population growth, urban sprawl, and climate change, significantly impacting insured loss figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:33 IST
Rising Insured Losses: The Financial Toll of Natural Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss Re has projected that natural disasters could result in $145 billion in insured losses for 2025, marking a nearly 6% rise from the previous year. This projection makes it one of the costliest years on record for such losses.

The report notably cites the wildfires in Los Angeles as a significant factor, with these events alone accounting for an estimated $40 billion in losses. Factors contributing to this increase include economic and population growth, urban sprawl, and the effects of climate change.

The report also noted that the total losses, inclusive of those not covered by insurance, reached $318 billion in 2024, illustrating an upward trend from prior years and underscoring the increasing financial impact of natural catastrophes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025