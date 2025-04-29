Moderate 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Offshore New Zealand

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has occurred off the west coast of New Zealand, sparking no tsunami warnings.

The quake was reported by the US Geological Survey shortly after 1 a.m. local time and took place 300 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, under the sea at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Local monitors classified the tremor as moderate, with no immediate reports of damage. New Zealand, home to 5 million people, is located on the 'Ring of Fire,' an area encircling the Pacific Ocean known for its earthquake and volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)