Moderate 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Offshore New Zealand

A moderate 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of New Zealand with no tsunami warning. Occurring near Invercargill under the sea, this quake did not immediately cause any reported damage. New Zealand lies on the 'Ring of Fire,' a zone known for its seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has occurred off the west coast of New Zealand, sparking no tsunami warnings.

The quake was reported by the US Geological Survey shortly after 1 a.m. local time and took place 300 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, under the sea at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Local monitors classified the tremor as moderate, with no immediate reports of damage. New Zealand, home to 5 million people, is located on the 'Ring of Fire,' an area encircling the Pacific Ocean known for its earthquake and volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

