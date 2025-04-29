Left Menu

Inferno in Barabazar: Fire Ravages Hotel in Kolkata

A significant fire erupted at a hotel in the crowded Mechuapatti area of Kolkata's Barabazar, injuring two. The blaze incited panic as 10 firefighting units struggled through narrow lanes to control it. The cause is presumed to be a short circuit, with rescue operations ongoing.

A destructive blaze erupted at a hotel in Kolkata's Barabazar area on Monday evening, leaving two people seriously injured, according to police reports.

As the flames were detected at approximately 8:30 PM, emergency services launched a large-scale firefighting operation, deploying 10 fire tenders to the scene to control the situation.

The fire sparked widespread panic among locals and hotel occupants, forcing many to seek precarious escape routes. Firefighters encountered challenges navigating Barabazar's narrow lanes, suggesting a suspected short circuit as the fire's cause.

