Blazing Inferno in Gurugram's Sector 102: Over 40 Shanties Destroyed

A devastating fire erupted in Gurugram's Sector 102 early Wednesday, destroying over 40 shanties in its wake, according to officials.

No casualties were reported, but the fire, which began around 3.50 am from a scrapheap, rapidly spread due to multiple gas cylinder explosions, stated Narender Singh, a fire officer.

It took more than 50 firefighters and over 10 fire tenders from several stations, including Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar, nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control, with around 100 nearby shanties saved from destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)