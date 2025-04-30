Blazing Inferno in Gurugram's Sector 102: Over 40 Shanties Destroyed
A massive fire in Gurugram's Sector 102 destroyed over 40 shanties, though no injuries were reported. The blaze, which originated from a scrapheap and was intensified by gas cylinder explosions, was contained by over 50 firefighters using more than 10 fire tenders.
A devastating fire erupted in Gurugram's Sector 102 early Wednesday, destroying over 40 shanties in its wake, according to officials.
No casualties were reported, but the fire, which began around 3.50 am from a scrapheap, rapidly spread due to multiple gas cylinder explosions, stated Narender Singh, a fire officer.
It took more than 50 firefighters and over 10 fire tenders from several stations, including Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar, nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control, with around 100 nearby shanties saved from destruction.
