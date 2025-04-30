Left Menu

Blazing Inferno in Gurugram's Sector 102: Over 40 Shanties Destroyed

A massive fire in Gurugram's Sector 102 destroyed over 40 shanties, though no injuries were reported. The blaze, which originated from a scrapheap and was intensified by gas cylinder explosions, was contained by over 50 firefighters using more than 10 fire tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:35 IST
Blazing Inferno in Gurugram's Sector 102: Over 40 Shanties Destroyed
gas cylinder explosion Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in Gurugram's Sector 102 early Wednesday, destroying over 40 shanties in its wake, according to officials.

No casualties were reported, but the fire, which began around 3.50 am from a scrapheap, rapidly spread due to multiple gas cylinder explosions, stated Narender Singh, a fire officer.

It took more than 50 firefighters and over 10 fire tenders from several stations, including Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar, nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control, with around 100 nearby shanties saved from destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025