Tragic Kolkata Fire Claims 15 Lives

In a tragic incident that shook central Kolkata, a hotel fire in the Mechuapatti area claimed the lives of 15 people, including a woman and two children. The disaster also left 13 others injured, sparking grief and concern across the city.

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her profound condolences to the families mourning their losses. She expressed the nation's grief over the catastrophe, labeling the incident as deeply disturbing and painful.

In her heartfelt message, the President also extended wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured, underscoring the importance of community resilience in the face of such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)