Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Touch Down in Inner Mongolia
After six months aboard China's space station, three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth, landing in Dongfeng, Inner Mongolia. Delayed a day due to poor weather, the crew exited their module via parachute. They handed over control to a new team launched via Shenzhou 20, bringing new scientific equipment.
After an extended stay aboard China's space station, three Chinese astronauts made a safe return to Earth on Wednesday. The crew touched down in Dongfeng, Inner Mongolia, descending gently under a red-and-white parachute following a daylong delay caused by adverse weather conditions.
The astronauts, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze, concluded their mission after launching to the Tiangong space station in October. They have now handed over the station's responsibilities to a newly arrived team.
The arriving crew, traveling via Shenzhou 20, brought vital scientific equipment to further research in space life sciences, microgravity physics, and new technological advancements within the space station.
