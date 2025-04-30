Reviving the Ganga: A New Home for the Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle

The critically endangered Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle is making a comeback in the Ganga river, thanks to a government initiative aimed at cleaning the river and enhancing its biodiversity. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced that 20 turtles were released on April 26 in the Haiderpur Wetland, Uttar Pradesh.

The Haiderpur Wetland, a UNESCO Ramsar site, was established in 1984 alongside the Ganga Barrage. Scientists believe that this reintroduction, a first in 30 years without confirmed sightings of mature turtles, is critical for the river's ecological rebirth. Each turtle is fitted with tracking devices to monitor adaptation processes.

The initiative features a unique 'soft' versus 'hard' release approach with collaboration from the Turtle Survival Alliance India. This marks a significant step in India's ongoing mission under Prime Minister Modi's Namami Gange program to establish a stable turtle population, with a focus on scientific research and environmental assessments in the Ganga river ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)