Left Menu

Reviving the Ganga: A New Home for the Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle

The Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle, a critically endangered species, has been reintroduced into the Ganga river as part of India's efforts to restore the river's biodiversity. The initiative involves scientific methods, tracking devices, and aims to stabilize the species' presence in the river with support from local and national organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:51 IST
Reviving the Ganga: A New Home for the Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The critically endangered Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle is making a comeback in the Ganga river, thanks to a government initiative aimed at cleaning the river and enhancing its biodiversity. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced that 20 turtles were released on April 26 in the Haiderpur Wetland, Uttar Pradesh.

The Haiderpur Wetland, a UNESCO Ramsar site, was established in 1984 alongside the Ganga Barrage. Scientists believe that this reintroduction, a first in 30 years without confirmed sightings of mature turtles, is critical for the river's ecological rebirth. Each turtle is fitted with tracking devices to monitor adaptation processes.

The initiative features a unique 'soft' versus 'hard' release approach with collaboration from the Turtle Survival Alliance India. This marks a significant step in India's ongoing mission under Prime Minister Modi's Namami Gange program to establish a stable turtle population, with a focus on scientific research and environmental assessments in the Ganga river ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025