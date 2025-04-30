Left Menu

Triumphant Return: China's Astronauts Make History

Three Chinese astronauts, including a female pioneer, safely returned to Earth after a six-month mission aboard China's space station. Breaking new records, they conducted groundbreaking experiments and spacewalks. Their landmark mission underscores China's advancements in space exploration amid geopolitical dynamics. The astronauts were greeted in good health upon landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a milestone for China's burgeoning space program, three astronauts returned triumphantly to Earth on Wednesday after a six-month stint aboard the Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-19 crew capsule, with astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze -- China's third female astronaut, touched down safely at the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia.

Despite facing weather delays, the crew conducted unprecedented spacewalks and numerous science experiments, solidifying China's role as a pivotal player in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

