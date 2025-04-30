Left Menu

Indore's Clean Revolution: SWITCH Mobility Deploys 100 Electric Vehicles

SWITCH Mobility has launched 100 customised electric vehicles, SWITCH IeV3, for waste management in Indore. This initiative aims to enhance sustainability and efficiency, contributing to Indore's status as India's cleanest city. The vehicles replace conventional diesel ones, reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution, while boosting operational efficiency.

Indore's Clean Revolution: SWITCH Mobility Deploys 100 Electric Vehicles
SWITCH Mobility, a leading manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles, has announced the deployment of 100 customized SWITCH IeV3 vehicles for waste management tasks in Indore. A senior official highlighted the initiative as part of a collaboration with the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The SWITCH IeV3 vehicles have been meticulously designed to cater to the needs of urban municipal bodies. The key focus areas include sustainability, reliability, and operational efficiency, which are crucial for maintaining the city's cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Company CEO Mahesh Babu expressed pride in partnering with Indore in its mission towards a cleaner future. He emphasized that the vehicles, paired with SWITCH's ION connected mobility platform, aim to provide intelligent, sustainable solutions for thriving cities. These eco-friendly garbage tippers will replace traditional diesel vehicles, significantly cutting down on carbon emissions and noise while improving waste collection efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

