Wellington Braces for Record Winds, State of Emergency Declared in South Island

Schools were closed and flights cancelled in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, due to the strongest winds in over a decade, exceeding speeds of 87 kilometres an hour. A state of emergency was declared in the South Island following 24 hours of heavy rain leading to flooding concerns.

Gusts south of the capital reached 160 kilometres an hour, prompting a red wind warning. "This is certainly bigger than your average bad Wellington day," said Dan Neely, spokesperson for the region's emergency management. Roads were closed, coastal areas experienced wave overtopping, and debris cavorted across the landscape.

Wellington residents were advised to stay indoors and secure belongings, leading to flight cancellations and suspended ferry services. In the South Island's Canterbury region, rising river levels necessitated a state of emergency, with evacuation advisories issued in low-lying Selwyn District.

(With inputs from agencies.)