Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi's Mega Cleanliness Drive

In a determined effort to revamp the capital's cleanliness, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a 20-day intensive drive focusing on waste segregation and encroachment removal across Delhi. The campaign promises noticeable changes in public spaces, starting this Friday.

During a strategic meeting led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas, attended by key district officials, Gupta emphasized the importance of active monitoring. All religious sites, markets, and schools are instructed to ban single-use plastics, while dusty areas will see green transformation.

Stressing accountability, Gupta declared that all civic officials must supervise their areas daily, reporting directly to their department heads. This initiative echoes the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent electoral successes, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a clean and green India.

(With inputs from agencies.)