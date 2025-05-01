Latur's Leap: A Vision for Holistic Development Unfolds

Maharashtra's Latur district is embarking on a significant developmental journey across multiple sectors. Led by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, local initiatives focus on infrastructure, health, and education, said state minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale.

Bhosale, the guardian minister of Latur, highlighted ambitious programs like advanced healthcare facilities and job-creating industrial investments. Under MGNREGA, sustainable agriculture receives a boost through new plantations and water conservation projects. Additionally, investment in transport infrastructure like Latur airport aims to improve connectivity.

Efforts are being made to address water shortages with approved action plans and initiatives like desilting dams and water conservation under 'Amrutdhara.' These programs align with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 100-day action plan, aiming to fast-track growth and resolve public grievances comprehensively.

