Torrential Rains Disrupt Flights in Delhi: Chaos in the Capital

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall early Friday, leading to severe disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to thunderstorms and gusty winds, confirmed airport officials.

The India Meteorological Department responded to the sudden weather shift by issuing a red alert across the national capital.

Incidents of waterlogging and uprooted trees were widespread, affecting transportation routes. Delhi International Airport Ltd. reported numerous flights impacted by the adverse conditions, and Air India noted similar disruptions in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)