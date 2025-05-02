Left Menu

Torrential Rains Disrupt Flights in Delhi: Chaos in the Capital

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms disrupted flight operations in Delhi, causing significant chaos at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert as waterlogging and uprooted trees were reported across the city. Air India confirmed disruptions in northern India due to the adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:43 IST
Torrential Rains Disrupt Flights in Delhi: Chaos in the Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall early Friday, leading to severe disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to thunderstorms and gusty winds, confirmed airport officials.

The India Meteorological Department responded to the sudden weather shift by issuing a red alert across the national capital.

Incidents of waterlogging and uprooted trees were widespread, affecting transportation routes. Delhi International Airport Ltd. reported numerous flights impacted by the adverse conditions, and Air India noted similar disruptions in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025