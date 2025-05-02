Left Menu

Tragedy in the Jungle: Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Life

A 22-year-old man, Ram Dayal Gond, was killed by an elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The incident underscores rising human-elephant conflicts in the area. Immediate relief was provided to the victim's family, with further compensation pending. This conflict has caused significant casualties in the state over the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 22, lost his life in a tragic encounter with a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district early Friday morning. Forest officials confirmed the attack, which occurred near Kumharisani-Chhirhapani village.

The victim, identified as Ram Dayal Gond of Chhirhapani village, had entered the jungle for personal needs when he was met by the tusker. Tragically, the encounter proved fatal.

Authorities, both from forest services and local police, arrived promptly at the scene, with the body being sent for post-mortem examination. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been granted to the deceased's family, with further compensation anticipated following formal procedures.

Human-elephant conflicts have been escalating over the past decade, predominantly affecting northern districts like Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Jashpur. Forest officials have noted that approximately 320 fatalities have occurred due to elephant attacks within the last five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

