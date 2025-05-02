Unprecedented Rainfall Drenches Delhi Amid Weather System Convergence

Early Friday brought unprecedented rainfall to parts of north India, including the national capital, due to the convergence of moisture and winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sudden downpour resulted from a combination of weather systems, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms. Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 77 mm of rain between 2.30 am and 8.30 am, with other areas experiencing similar heavy rainfall.

The IMD explained that the storm was exacerbated by air circulations over Rajasthan, with winds reaching up to 80 kmph. The storm led to a significant drop in temperatures, with experts predicting the weather pattern may persist for a week with no heatwave likely.

