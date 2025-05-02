Left Menu

Seismic Shudder: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings have been issued.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST
Seismic Shudder: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The earthquake, which struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Details about the quake's impact, including any potential damage or tsunami risk, remain unclear as assessments continue. The remote location often makes immediate evaluations challenging.

The Drake Passage is a tectonically active region, but such a powerful tremor underscores the dynamic geological forces at play in this part of the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

