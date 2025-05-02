Seismic Shudder: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings have been issued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The earthquake, which struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Details about the quake's impact, including any potential damage or tsunami risk, remain unclear as assessments continue. The remote location often makes immediate evaluations challenging.
The Drake Passage is a tectonically active region, but such a powerful tremor underscores the dynamic geological forces at play in this part of the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement