Seismic Shudder: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Drake Passage

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The earthquake, which struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Details about the quake's impact, including any potential damage or tsunami risk, remain unclear as assessments continue. The remote location often makes immediate evaluations challenging.

The Drake Passage is a tectonically active region, but such a powerful tremor underscores the dynamic geological forces at play in this part of the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)