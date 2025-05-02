Tragic Ambulance Crash in Wilson Garden: One Dead, Several Injured

A fatal accident shook the Wilson Garden area as a speeding ambulance clashed with several vehicles, claiming the life of a 49-year-old man. The incident, which occurred Thursday morning, left six people injured and led to the detention of the ambulance driver.

The victim, identified as pushcart vendor Ramesh, became the accident's fatality when the Sanjeevani ambulance struck two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian in its relentless path of destruction.

Enraged locals apprehended the ambulance driver, Chiranjeev, administering a beating before police intervention led to his arrest. Authorities have taken him into custody, charging him in connection with the collision.

