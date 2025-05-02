Left Menu

Tragic Ambulance Crash in Wilson Garden: One Dead, Several Injured

A speeding ambulance collided with multiple vehicles in the Wilson Garden area, resulting in the death of a pushcart vendor named Ramesh and injuring six others. The ambulance driver, Chiranjeev, was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police, with a case registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident shook the Wilson Garden area as a speeding ambulance clashed with several vehicles, claiming the life of a 49-year-old man. The incident, which occurred Thursday morning, left six people injured and led to the detention of the ambulance driver.

The victim, identified as pushcart vendor Ramesh, became the accident's fatality when the Sanjeevani ambulance struck two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian in its relentless path of destruction.

Enraged locals apprehended the ambulance driver, Chiranjeev, administering a beating before police intervention led to his arrest. Authorities have taken him into custody, charging him in connection with the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

