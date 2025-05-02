Amaravati: A Dream City Fuels Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a major step to energize Andhra Pradesh by launching projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore, including the ambitious greenfield capital city of Amaravati. The projects aim to catapult Andhra Pradesh into a developed state, serving as the backbone for Viksit Bharat.

Amaravati, projected to be a technological and industrial hub, has been revived with government backing. Key developments include national highways, railway upgrades, and defence installations.

In reinforcing Amaravati's strategic importance, Prime Minister Modi linked past regional aspirations to future economic commitments, reiterating the shared dream of a prosperous Andhra Pradesh.

