Devastating Delhi Storm: A Wake-Up Call for Civic Preparedness

A powerful storm wreaked havoc in Delhi, leading to the collapse of a house that tragically resulted in the deaths of a woman and her three children. The storm also delayed over 200 flights, exposing serious shortcomings in the city's monsoon preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department reported this downpour as the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May since 1901, causing widespread waterlogging. In response, the Delhi government has issued financial aid to the grieving families while facing criticism for inadequate infrastructure.

This environmental catastrophe has sparked a political blame game, with the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP exchanging accusations over the city's preparedness. As the city navigates these challenges, discussions about future infrastructure improvements and climate resilience become increasingly urgent.

