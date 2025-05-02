Tragedy Strikes Near Yellowstone: Fatal Road Collision Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy struck near Yellowstone National Park as a collision between a pickup truck and a tour van claimed seven lives, according to Idaho State Police.

The incident occurred just before 7:15 pm on Thursday on a highway near Henry's Lake State Park, approximately 26 kilometers west of Yellowstone.

Both vehicles caught fire following the crash, leaving six people in the Mercedes passenger van and the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup dead. The van was part of a tour group carrying 14 people.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

Emergency services responded rapidly with air ambulances and paramedics, but no details on additional injuries have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)