Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Yellowstone: Fatal Road Collision Claims Seven Lives

A fatal collision occurred near Yellowstone National Park involving a pickup truck and a tour van, resulting in seven deaths. The crash, which happened in eastern Idaho, is still under investigation, with emergency services responding swiftly. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idahofalls | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Yellowstone: Fatal Road Collision Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck near Yellowstone National Park as a collision between a pickup truck and a tour van claimed seven lives, according to Idaho State Police.

The incident occurred just before 7:15 pm on Thursday on a highway near Henry's Lake State Park, approximately 26 kilometers west of Yellowstone.

Both vehicles caught fire following the crash, leaving six people in the Mercedes passenger van and the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup dead. The van was part of a tour group carrying 14 people.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

Emergency services responded rapidly with air ambulances and paramedics, but no details on additional injuries have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025