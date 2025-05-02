Delhi's Record-Breaking May Downpour: A Century in the Making

Delhi witnessed a weather anomaly on Friday, recording 77 mm of rain within six hours, marking its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in over a century, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Historically, this downpour was exceeded only once in 2021, when the city recorded 119.3 mm. Previously, in May 1976, Delhi experienced 60 mm in 24 hours. This heavy rain caused the maximum temperature to fall to an unusually low 29.1°C, a stark 10.2 degrees below normal, setting it as the lowest May temperature in two years.

Forecasts indicate that the capital might continue to experience cloudy conditions, with possibilities of rain or thunderstorms, and temperatures are expected to stabilize at 34°C and 21°C for maximum and minimum, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)