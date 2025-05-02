Left Menu

Delhi's Record-Breaking May Downpour: A Century in the Making

Delhi experienced its second-highest 24-hour May rainfall, recording 77 mm in just six hours. This remarkable weather event, the wettest May since 1901, brought temperatures down significantly to 29.1°C. Forecasts predict continued cloudy skies with possible rain or thunderstorms in the coming days.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:16 IST
Delhi witnessed a weather anomaly on Friday, recording 77 mm of rain within six hours, marking its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in over a century, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Historically, this downpour was exceeded only once in 2021, when the city recorded 119.3 mm. Previously, in May 1976, Delhi experienced 60 mm in 24 hours. This heavy rain caused the maximum temperature to fall to an unusually low 29.1°C, a stark 10.2 degrees below normal, setting it as the lowest May temperature in two years.

Forecasts indicate that the capital might continue to experience cloudy conditions, with possibilities of rain or thunderstorms, and temperatures are expected to stabilize at 34°C and 21°C for maximum and minimum, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

