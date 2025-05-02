KMC Cracks Down on Rooftop Restaurants Post-Fire Tragedy

In the aftermath of a tragic hotel fire that resulted in the loss of 14 lives, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has mandated the shutdown of all rooftop restaurants city-wide. Mayor Firhad Hakim emphasized the need for this drastic measure to maintain safety and ensure rapid access during emergencies.

Regarding the enforcement of the closure, Mayor Hakim stated that notices are being dispatched to these establishments for immediate relocation to lower floors or alternative spaces. He warned that failure to comply would result in further action from the authorities.

The initiative follows a closure notice already served to a Park Street area rooftop restaurant. A comprehensive report is being compiled by the KMC to determine the number of such establishments across different boroughs. Mayor Hakim called for heightened public awareness and vigilance concerning safety protocols.

