India's Scientific Renaissance: Paving the Path for Global Leadership

Union minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's promising future for science and research, urging Indian researchers abroad to return with clear goals. He highlighted the nation's scientific growth, mindset shift, and global influence, urging collaboration between industries and advocating for India's transformed scientific ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing a pivotal moment for science and research, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who urged Indian researchers abroad to return with concrete plans. Speaking at the 55th foundation day of the Department of Science and Technology, Singh emphasized India's promising future in research and innovation.

Singh credited a significant change in mindset for the positive shift in India's scientific landscape, noting that it extends beyond the government to society at large. This mental shift, he argued, fuels aspirations across all strata, and he called for a reevaluation of traditional research and innovation methods.

Highlighting India's growing influence on the global scientific stage, Singh alighted on statistics showcasing the nation's ascent, advocating for private partnerships and financial equity in collaborative endeavors. He hailed this era as a golden period for science and innovation, bolstered by policies like the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

