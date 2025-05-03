Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine's Kharkiv
A mass drone attack by Russia targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing extensive damage, fires, and injuring 40 people. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported strikes in 12 locations, with more injuries anticipated. In Kherson, a resident died from an exploded drone. Russia claimed to have destroyed 10 drones in defensive efforts.
On Friday, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kharkiv, marking another escalation in the region's ongoing conflict. The strike targeted a high-rise apartment block, setting off fires and leaving 40 people injured, according to local officials.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov highlighted multiple strikes across 12 city locations, emphasizing repeated threats faced by the city just 30 km from Ukraine's northeastern border. The attack led to hospitalizations for seven individuals, while regional reports suggested injury numbers may increase.
In a separate incident, a resident of Kherson was killed after a drone exploded. Concurrently, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the destruction of 10 drones within an hour, as its air defense responded to threats over Bryansk and Crimea.
(With inputs from agencies.)