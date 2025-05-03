Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine's Kharkiv

On Friday, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kharkiv, marking another escalation in the region's ongoing conflict. The strike targeted a high-rise apartment block, setting off fires and leaving 40 people injured, according to local officials.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov highlighted multiple strikes across 12 city locations, emphasizing repeated threats faced by the city just 30 km from Ukraine's northeastern border. The attack led to hospitalizations for seven individuals, while regional reports suggested injury numbers may increase.

In a separate incident, a resident of Kherson was killed after a drone exploded. Concurrently, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the destruction of 10 drones within an hour, as its air defense responded to threats over Bryansk and Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)