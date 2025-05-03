Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A mass drone attack by Russia targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing extensive damage, fires, and injuring 40 people. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported strikes in 12 locations, with more injuries anticipated. In Kherson, a resident died from an exploded drone. Russia claimed to have destroyed 10 drones in defensive efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:34 IST
Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine's Kharkiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kharkiv, marking another escalation in the region's ongoing conflict. The strike targeted a high-rise apartment block, setting off fires and leaving 40 people injured, according to local officials.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov highlighted multiple strikes across 12 city locations, emphasizing repeated threats faced by the city just 30 km from Ukraine's northeastern border. The attack led to hospitalizations for seven individuals, while regional reports suggested injury numbers may increase.

In a separate incident, a resident of Kherson was killed after a drone exploded. Concurrently, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the destruction of 10 drones within an hour, as its air defense responded to threats over Bryansk and Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025