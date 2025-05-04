Tragic Bridge Incident Sparks Inquiry in Cuttack

A construction mishap over the Kathajodi River in Cuttack resulted in the deaths of an engineer and two workers, authorities reported on Saturday. The incident also left two individuals critically injured, who are currently receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Local residents and police swiftly arrived at the scene to assist, according to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. He attributed the accident to a crane malfunction that led to a concrete slab collapsing on the workers and the on-site engineer.

As the investigation into the accident's cause advances, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently in Mumbai, has initiated an official inquiry. Accompanied by minister Prithivi raj Harichandan, arrangements are being made to meet the injured, while a technical committee spearheaded by the engineer-in-chief will deliver findings within a fortnight. Alongside emergency measures, Majhi announced ex gratia relief and free medical treatment for the affected families.

