KP Green Engineering Secures Landmark Orders, Solidifying Market Stronghold

KP Green Engineering has garnered Rs 248.2 crore in orders spanning various sectors, enhancing its market standing. The contracts cover solar projects, transmission towers, and railway crash barriers. With this, the company's confirmed orders for the month reach Rs 1,067.2 crore, set for completion by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KP Green Engineering announced on Tuesday that it has secured significant orders worth Rs 248.2 crore across diverse business domains. This milestone reflects the company's bolstered market presence, expanding product range, and its standing as a dependable provider in the engineering, fabrication, and structural solutions sectors.

The company's recent contracts include a notable Rs 33.6 crore order for fixed tilt module mounting structures, supply of tracker type module mounting structures, and structural parts for solar projects, in addition to Rs 53 crore in transmission towers.

Moreover, a substantial order of Rs 107.9 crore has been placed for a railway track fencing crash barrier, alongside a contract for Rs 48.9 crore to supply fabricated PEB structural components. These orders, set to be executed by the end of the financial year in March 2026, raise the company's total confirmed orders for the month to approximately Rs 1,067.2 crore, further solidifying its footprint in the solar, transmission, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

