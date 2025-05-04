Tragedy on the Wu River: Boats Capsize Amid Sudden Storm

Two boats carrying approximately 70 people capsized in the Wu River, located in China's southwestern Guizhou province, on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of the sudden and severe storm, which included rain, hail, and strong winds, about 20 people were reported missing.

By Sunday evening, rescue teams had successfully pulled 50 people from the water, according to reports from the official Xinhua news agency. Efforts to locate the remaining individuals continued into late Sunday night within the Qianxi area of Guizhou.

A video distributed by state media depicted a man performing CPR on one of the rescued victims aboard a boat. The storm which caused the capsizing occurred without warning, leaving waters shrouded in mist and complicating rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)