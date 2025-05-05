Dollar Dips as Taiwan's Surge Ignites Asian Currency Revaluations

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline on Monday following an impressive rise in the Taiwanese dollar, sparking speculation that certain Asian nations might adjust their currencies to gain trade concessions from the United States.

The Taiwan dollar appreciated over 3% against the U.S. currency, bringing it close to a three-year high. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan also saw significant gains, reaching levels not seen in six months. These movements come amid ongoing Sino-U.S. trade discussions, though negotiations remain tense.

In Europe, the euro and the British pound saw modest gains, with the Bank of England expected to cut rates. The Swiss franc remained stable despite low inflation figures, suggesting a possible upcoming interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)