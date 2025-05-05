White Lotus Group To Invest Rs 700 Crore in Bengaluru Luxury Residences

Realty firm White Lotus Group is set to make a substantial investment of approximately Rs 700 crore to construct three new luxury residential projects in Bengaluru. This initiative is part of the company's strategic expansion plans in the upscale housing sector.

White Lotus Group has already collaborated with landowners for these developments, which are scheduled to launch in the current fiscal year of 2025-26. Founder and CEO Pavan Kumar revealed plans to develop around 215 luxury villas and sell 330 plots, emphasizing the company's focus on creating premium housing experiences.

The group, which primarily utilizes Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) to maintain an asset-light model, aims to leverage internal accruals for financing these projects. As the demand for luxury real estate in Bengaluru escalates, the firm's ambitious plans reflect the city's growing market potential.

