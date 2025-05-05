White Lotus Group To Invest Rs 700 Crore in Bengaluru Luxury Residences
White Lotus Group plans a significant foray into Bengaluru's luxury residential market with an investment of Rs 700 crore. The company will develop three projects featuring luxury villas and plots, slated for launch in the fiscal year 2025-26. This move aligns with the city's rising demand for upscale housing.
Realty firm White Lotus Group is set to make a substantial investment of approximately Rs 700 crore to construct three new luxury residential projects in Bengaluru. This initiative is part of the company's strategic expansion plans in the upscale housing sector.
White Lotus Group has already collaborated with landowners for these developments, which are scheduled to launch in the current fiscal year of 2025-26. Founder and CEO Pavan Kumar revealed plans to develop around 215 luxury villas and sell 330 plots, emphasizing the company's focus on creating premium housing experiences.
The group, which primarily utilizes Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) to maintain an asset-light model, aims to leverage internal accruals for financing these projects. As the demand for luxury real estate in Bengaluru escalates, the firm's ambitious plans reflect the city's growing market potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TREVOC Group's Bold Investment in Tier-2 Cities' Real Estate
AIFs Transform Real Estate Financing Landscape in India
Legacy of Luxury: How Real Estate is Redefining Generational Wealth
Indian Real Estate Booms with USD 1.2 Billion in Q1 Deals
AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey