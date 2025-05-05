The Papal Conclave: Awaiting the Next Leader of the Catholic Church

Catholic cardinals convened this week in Rome to elect a new leader for the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church as successor to Pope Francis. Despite various discussions, there is still no clear frontrunner, with many cardinals remaining undecided on the final choice.

The pre-conclave meetings provide a platform for cardinals to express their visions, potentially influencing the decision. Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle have been mentioned as possible successors. Meetings will take place over two days, leading into the main event on Wednesday.

On conclave day, the cardinals will engage in the ceremonial process before heading to the Sistine Chapel to cast their votes. Secluded from the outside world, the cardinals will discuss and deliberate until a new pope is chosen, indicated by white smoke arising from the chapel chimney.

(With inputs from agencies.)