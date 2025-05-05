Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' Champions Sustainability on World Earth Day 2025

Marking World Earth Day 2025, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd launched its grand sustainability drive, 'Bottles for Change', uniting communities across 36 Indian cities. Through diverse activities like tree planting and plastic collection, the initiative emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship among citizens.

In collaboration with 13 organizations, the campaign engaged over 114,000 individuals through 234 events ranging from cleaning drives to cultural performances. Significantly, the Indian Army's 137 CETF BN (TA) 39 Gorkha Regiment actively participated, reinforcing a sense of collective responsibility towards the environment.

A total of 510 trees were planted, and over 4.40 Metric Tonnes of plastic waste was collected, showcasing the impact of community-driven sustainability efforts. Bisleri's initiative underlines the potential of collective action in building a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)