Left Menu

Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' Champions Sustainability on World Earth Day 2025

On World Earth Day 2025, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd led a massive sustainability initiative, 'Bottles for Change', across 36 cities in India. Collaborating with diverse organizations, Bisleri engaged over 114,000 people in tree planting, plastic collection, and cultural activities, emphasizing citizen-driven environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:47 IST
Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' Champions Sustainability on World Earth Day 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marking World Earth Day 2025, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd launched its grand sustainability drive, 'Bottles for Change', uniting communities across 36 Indian cities. Through diverse activities like tree planting and plastic collection, the initiative emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship among citizens.

In collaboration with 13 organizations, the campaign engaged over 114,000 individuals through 234 events ranging from cleaning drives to cultural performances. Significantly, the Indian Army's 137 CETF BN (TA) 39 Gorkha Regiment actively participated, reinforcing a sense of collective responsibility towards the environment.

A total of 510 trees were planted, and over 4.40 Metric Tonnes of plastic waste was collected, showcasing the impact of community-driven sustainability efforts. Bisleri's initiative underlines the potential of collective action in building a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025