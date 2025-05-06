Left Menu

Europe's Strategic Science Shift Amid U.S. Budget Cuts

The European Space Agency is assessing the impact of U.S. budget cuts on NASA moon programs and considering alternative collaborations. Meanwhile, the EU and France offer financial incentives to attract scientists impacted by U.S. President Trump's funding cuts and conflicts with American universities.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is actively evaluating the effects of potential U.S. budget cuts on its collaborative moon programs with NASA. With these fiscal reductions looming, the ESA is exploring alternative strategic partnerships. The matter will be a primary topic of discussion during a forthcoming meeting in June, involving ESA's governing council.

Simultaneously, in a move to bolster its scientific community, the European Union and France have pledged half a billion euros aimed at attracting researchers worldwide. This initiative emerges as a direct response to President Trump's federal funding cuts and his ongoing disagreements with key U.S. academic institutions.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Sorbonne University, extended an invitation to global researchers. "We call on researchers worldwide to unite and join us... If you love freedom, come and help us stay free," he announced, emphasizing Europe's commitment to research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

