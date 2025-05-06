Decades-Old Oil Well Leaks: Louisiana's Ongoing Environmental Battle

Federal authorities are actively responding to a significant oil leak incident from a decades-old well in southeast Louisiana, which has released crude oil and natural gas into the environment for over a week.

The US Coast Guard announced the recovery of 79,000 gallons of an 'oily water mixture' near Garden Island Bay in Plaquemines Parish, a region still grappling with the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill. This marks a critical step in addressing the spill's environmental impact, according to Captain Greg Callaghan, who is leading the federal response effort.

The Unified Command has committed to an extensive cleanup operation, deploying 20,000 feet of containment booms, though the total quantity of oil discharged remains unclear. Spectrum OpCo, LLC, the well's owner, has expressed regret and pledged full cooperation. Meanwhile, NOAA has been providing scientific monitoring to assess the spill's ecological threat.

