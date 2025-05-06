Tech Stocks Propel China and Hong Kong Markets Amid Trade Optimism
China and Hong Kong stock markets reached a one-month peak as optimism surrounding a potential China-U.S. trade resolution outweighed concerns from a negative services sector survey. Technology stocks led the way, spurred by a strengthening yuan and Hong Kong dollar, which reinforced positive investor sentiment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:29 IST
China and Hong Kong stock indices surged to a one-month high on Tuesday, driven by renewed hopes of a China-U.S. trade deal that overshadowed disappointing service activity metrics.
Technology shares powered the indices as investors, emboldened by a robust yuan and Hong Kong dollar, shifted focus from dollar-based assets.
The gains come despite a report revealing China's services sector growth at a seven-month low, illustrating investor optimism towards potential de-escalation of trade tensions following U.S. diplomatic movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve spook investors, reports AP.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Courts Japanese Investors at Osaka Expo
Patriotism Fuels a Bull Run: Chinese Investors Rally Behind National Agenda Amid Trade Tensions
Investors Brace for Market Turmoil Amid Potential Fed Chair Ousting
Tesla's Resilience Amid Economic Chaos: Hope for Investors?