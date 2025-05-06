Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel China and Hong Kong Markets Amid Trade Optimism

China and Hong Kong stock markets reached a one-month peak as optimism surrounding a potential China-U.S. trade resolution outweighed concerns from a negative services sector survey. Technology stocks led the way, spurred by a strengthening yuan and Hong Kong dollar, which reinforced positive investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:29 IST
Tech Stocks Propel China and Hong Kong Markets Amid Trade Optimism
China and Hong Kong stock indices surged to a one-month high on Tuesday, driven by renewed hopes of a China-U.S. trade deal that overshadowed disappointing service activity metrics.

Technology shares powered the indices as investors, emboldened by a robust yuan and Hong Kong dollar, shifted focus from dollar-based assets.

The gains come despite a report revealing China's services sector growth at a seven-month low, illustrating investor optimism towards potential de-escalation of trade tensions following U.S. diplomatic movements.

