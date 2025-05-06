Left Menu

Threat of Dry Hot Winds Looms Over Henan's Wheat

A risk warning has been issued in Henan, China's major wheat-producing province, due to the threat of dry hot winds. Temperatures are expected to rise above 35°C from May 11 to 13, endangering wheat growth in key areas such as Anyang, Puyang, and Zhengzhou.

In an alarming development, the Henan province of China has issued a risk warning concerning the potential threat of dry hot winds to its wheat crops.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar beyond 35 degrees Celsius between May 11 and 13, posing significant risks to the growth of wheat in vital regions like Anyang, Puyang, and Zhengzhou.

Notably, Henan is a critical region for China's agriculture, producing nearly one-third of the national wheat output, thus making this weather alert highly significant.

