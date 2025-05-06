Threat of Dry Hot Winds Looms Over Henan's Wheat

In an alarming development, the Henan province of China has issued a risk warning concerning the potential threat of dry hot winds to its wheat crops.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar beyond 35 degrees Celsius between May 11 and 13, posing significant risks to the growth of wheat in vital regions like Anyang, Puyang, and Zhengzhou.

Notably, Henan is a critical region for China's agriculture, producing nearly one-third of the national wheat output, thus making this weather alert highly significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)