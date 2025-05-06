Left Menu

Storm's Aftermath: The Plight of Delhi's Black Kites

A recent storm in Delhi left many black kites injured, prompting Wildlife SOS to conduct rescue operations. Residents reported cases of grounded birds in various neighborhoods. Wildlife SOS emphasized the need for vigilance and prompt reporting during extreme weather events to protect local wildlife.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:42 IST
Storm's Aftermath: The Plight of Delhi's Black Kites
  • Country:
  • India

Last week's storm in Delhi brought unexpected turmoil, leaving several black kites vulnerable and seeking help. Residents reported at least 10 grounded or stranded birds to Wildlife SOS.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) explained that the dust storm, which swept the capital early Friday, was triggered by moisture and wind interactions fed by the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Wildlife SOS, dedicated to wildlife rescue and conservation, responded to numerous distress calls. Teams were dispatched to neighborhoods like Panchsheel Enclave, CR Park, and Greater Kailash. Co-founders Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani highlighted the importance of community vigilance during severe weather to safeguard both infrastructure and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

