Mahindra's Largest 3S Facility Opens in Vijayawada, A Boost to South India's Auto Sector

Vijayawada witnessed a significant boost to its automotive landscape as Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited (AMPL) inaugurated South India's largest Mahindra dealership. This expansive 3S facility is strategically placed on Eluru Road, offering a seamless blend of sales, service, and spares under one roof with a modern design.

The facility, spread over 1.03 lakh sq. ft., features 61 advanced service bays capable of serving around 28,000 customers annually. With a Rs. 15 crore investment, the space is equipped with cutting-edge technology and showcases Mahindra's latest innovations like the INGLO Electric Origin architecture and MAIA technology.

AMPL's Executive Director, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, highlighted the enduring partnership with Mahindra spanning nearly seven decades. With plans to expand further in the Krishna district, AMPL continues to strengthen its presence across six states, reaffirming its position as a leading auto retail conglomerate in India.

