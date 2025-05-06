Left Menu

Mahindra's Largest 3S Facility Opens in Vijayawada, A Boost to South India's Auto Sector

Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited (AMPL) has opened South India's largest Mahindra dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The new 3S facility integrates sales, service, and spares, sprawling over 1.03 lakh sq. ft. With an investment of Rs. 15 crores, it boasts state-of-the-art features to enhance customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vijayawada witnessed a significant boost to its automotive landscape as Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited (AMPL) inaugurated South India's largest Mahindra dealership. This expansive 3S facility is strategically placed on Eluru Road, offering a seamless blend of sales, service, and spares under one roof with a modern design.

The facility, spread over 1.03 lakh sq. ft., features 61 advanced service bays capable of serving around 28,000 customers annually. With a Rs. 15 crore investment, the space is equipped with cutting-edge technology and showcases Mahindra's latest innovations like the INGLO Electric Origin architecture and MAIA technology.

AMPL's Executive Director, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, highlighted the enduring partnership with Mahindra spanning nearly seven decades. With plans to expand further in the Krishna district, AMPL continues to strengthen its presence across six states, reaffirming its position as a leading auto retail conglomerate in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

