Southwest Monsoon: The Lifeline of Indian Agriculture and Economy

The Southwest Monsoon is projected to advance into the South Andaman Sea and parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 13, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks the onset of the critical rainfall system over the Indian mainland, typically reaching Kerala by June 1.

The monsoon generally blankets the entire nation by July 8 before withdrawing from northwest India around September 17, and completing its exit by October 15. Last month, the weather department predicted above-normal cumulative rainfall for the 2025 monsoon season, dismissing the possibility of El Nino-induced below-normal rainfall.

Rainfall monitoring is crucial, as it's classified into 'normal', 'deficient', 'below normal', 'above normal', and 'excess' based on percentages compared to the 50-year average. The monsoon is vital for sustaining India's agriculture sector, which not only underpins the livelihood of 42.3% of the population but also contributes significantly—18.2%—to the national GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)