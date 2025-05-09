Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Heatwaves Grip the State

Temperatures soared above 40°C in six locations across Odisha, with Sambalpur reaching 40.6°C. Coastal regions like Bhubaneswar faced high humidity. A yellow warning highlights ongoing heat conditions till May 14th, urging residents to stay hydrated and wear appropriate clothing to prevent heat-related issues.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:12 IST
Odisha recorded scorching temperatures on Friday, with six places exceeding 40°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Sambalpur, registering 40.6°C, was the hottest, closely followed by Hirakud, Angul, Jharsuguda, Titlagarh, and Boudh, all in the state's western region.

The coastal belt, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with temperatures of 39.2°C and 38.8°C respectively, experienced oppressive heat and humidity. The IMD has forecast similar conditions to persist across 11 districts until May 14, issuing a 'yellow warning' to alert residents.

In light of these conditions, the IMD advises precautions against heat exposure, recommending light clothing, head coverings, and hydration with ORS or drinks such as lassi and buttermilk to combat the intense heat.

