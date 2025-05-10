Left Menu

Students Rally Against Road Project Delay in Nagaland

The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) organized a protest against the delay in developing a crucial road in Kikruma, Phek district, Nagaland. Frustration grows over the slow progress of the Kohima-Jessami National Highway project, which began in January 2024, with concerns about worsening conditions.

An organization of students, supported by the Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), orchestrated a protest on Saturday to express outrage over the ongoing delay in developing a pivotal road in Kikruma, situated within the Phek district of Nagaland.

The demonstrators emphatically chanted slogans targeting the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), responsible for the 29 km road project, known as the Kohima-Jessami National Highway (Package 2). This highway is a crucial link for the residents of the Kikruma, Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire districts.

Locals have endured severe challenges due to landslides, blockages, and deteriorating road conditions, severely impacting mobility and safety. CSU president Pfhulo Sara lambasted the 'lack of progress' on the initiative, which started on January 5, 2024, despite multiple appeals and a seven-day ultimatum issued on May 2, without any significant headway. Sara underscored the urgency for immediate pothole repairs, drainage development, and landslide prevention, especially with the approaching monsoon. Earlier, the CSU locked the NHIDCL office in Pfutsero in October 2024, marking the start of their protest. Sara's skepticism about the contractor's ability to meet the January 2026 project completion deadline led to a stern warning for rigorous protests if immediate, tangible actions are not undertaken.

