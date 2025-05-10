Weather Extremes: Heatwave in South, Rains in North Bengal

Southern districts in West Bengal are bracing for heatwave conditions with temperatures expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius, according to a forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). These extreme temperatures could exceed normal levels by as much as five notches, affecting areas like West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Midnapore.

The weather isn't expected to let up soon, with hot and humid conditions forecasted for the rest of South Bengal through May 14. Meanwhile, northern Bengal districts such as Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar could experience heavy rainfall, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions.

The IMD's forecast highlights the diverse weather patterns currently affecting the state, emphasizing the need for preparedness in both the southern and northern districts amidst these contrasting conditions.

