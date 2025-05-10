Left Menu

Historic Pact Signed for World's Largest Groundwater Recharge Initiative

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have partnered on the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, the world's largest groundwater recharge scheme. The project allocates 31.13 TMC feet of water, split between the states for irrigation and drinking purposes, without displacing any villages. It will facilitate irrigation across extensive areas in both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:49 IST
Historic Pact Signed for World's Largest Groundwater Recharge Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have inked a landmark agreement to implement the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, set to be the largest groundwater recharge initiative globally. The MoU was signed by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, with respective irrigation ministers present.

The project originates from the Tapti river, beginning in Madhya Pradesh and passing through Maharashtra. It aims to distribute 31.13 TMC feet of water between the states, with allocations for drinking in Nagpur and irrigation in Chhindwara district. The agreement promises development without necessitating village relocations.

Spanning 3,362 hectares in Madhya Pradesh, the project enables extensive irrigation, covering substantial land in both states. A significant feature includes a low diversion weir with an 8.31 TMC storage capacity, benefiting regions in Khandwa and Amravati districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025