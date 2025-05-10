Historic Pact Signed for World's Largest Groundwater Recharge Initiative

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have inked a landmark agreement to implement the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, set to be the largest groundwater recharge initiative globally. The MoU was signed by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, with respective irrigation ministers present.

The project originates from the Tapti river, beginning in Madhya Pradesh and passing through Maharashtra. It aims to distribute 31.13 TMC feet of water between the states, with allocations for drinking in Nagpur and irrigation in Chhindwara district. The agreement promises development without necessitating village relocations.

Spanning 3,362 hectares in Madhya Pradesh, the project enables extensive irrigation, covering substantial land in both states. A significant feature includes a low diversion weir with an 8.31 TMC storage capacity, benefiting regions in Khandwa and Amravati districts.

