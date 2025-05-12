Pakistan's Fiscal Resilience Amidst India Conflict

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Pakistan's Finance Minister emphasized that the nation's fiscal health remains robust despite recent conflict with India. He assured that existing fiscal frameworks are sufficient, negating the need for new economic assessments.

The minister expressed optimism about ongoing trade discussions with the United States, which previously mediated a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Notably, Pakistan may soon increase imports of high-quality cotton and soybeans.

Pakistan recently received significant financial backing from the International Monetary Fund, which approved a $1 billion loan disbursement and an additional $1.4 billion for climate resilience. Upcoming budget discussions with the IMF are slated for mid-May.

