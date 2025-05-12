Left Menu

Pakistan's Fiscal Resilience Amidst India Conflict

Pakistan's Finance Minister assures that recent tensions with India will not majorly impact Pakistan's fiscal outlook. Although Pakistan faces a trade tariff from the US, trade talks are likely to progress soon. The IMF has approved loans to aid Pakistan's fiscal management and climate resilience plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Pakistan's Finance Minister emphasized that the nation's fiscal health remains robust despite recent conflict with India. He assured that existing fiscal frameworks are sufficient, negating the need for new economic assessments.

The minister expressed optimism about ongoing trade discussions with the United States, which previously mediated a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Notably, Pakistan may soon increase imports of high-quality cotton and soybeans.

Pakistan recently received significant financial backing from the International Monetary Fund, which approved a $1 billion loan disbursement and an additional $1.4 billion for climate resilience. Upcoming budget discussions with the IMF are slated for mid-May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

