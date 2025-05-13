Unlawful Fishing Suspected in Crocodile's Mysterious Death at Bhitarkanika

A male saltwater crocodile, measuring five feet in length, was found deceased on Tuesday in the Kochia rivulet near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an official confirmed.

The saltwater crocodile, a species protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, was discovered by forest officials who have since sent the carcass to a veterinary hospital in Rajnagar for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, according to Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) at Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division.

Bhitarkanika's rivers and creeks are known habitats for these reptiles, with a census in January counting 1,825 estuarine crocodiles within the park's waterways. A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and unlawful fishing activities are suspected as a possible cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)