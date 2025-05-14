Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Crete and Reaches Egyptian Shores

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Crete, Greece, at a depth of 83 km, impacting residents as far as Egypt. The German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed the quake, which caused no casualties or damage. Egypt's National Research Institute documented a related 6.4 magnitude quake offshore.

Updated: 14-05-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rattled Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers and was felt by residents in Egypt, though the nation's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics confirmed there were no casualties or damage.

The institute also recorded a 6.4 magnitude quake located 431 kilometers off Egypt's northern coastlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

