Powerful Earthquake Shakes Crete and Reaches Egyptian Shores

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rattled Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers and was felt by residents in Egypt, though the nation's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics confirmed there were no casualties or damage.

The institute also recorded a 6.4 magnitude quake located 431 kilometers off Egypt's northern coastlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)