Harnessing Efficiency: India's Battle for Water Conservation
India must enhance water management by promoting efficient products and services amid climate change vulnerabilities. Dr. Arunabha Ghosh of CEEW urges efforts in better irrigation practices, wastewater treatment, and energy-water linkages. Improvements could boost agriculture, industry, and overall economic growth, while also addressing sustainability concerns.
India is urged to ramp up efforts in water conservation amid rising climate change challenges, according to Dr. Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Ghosh outlined the critical need for efficient water use across sectors.
The New Delhi-based expert emphasized the importance of scaling up water management practices, especially in agriculture, to prevent wastage and boost productivity. Technologies like drip and sprinkler systems are recommended for adoption. Ghosh highlighted existing initiatives such as Andhra Pradesh's natural farming and the Jal Jeevan Mission as promising steps forward.
Addressing wastewater treatment, Ghosh drew parallels with Singapore's advanced systems and called for similar practices in India to enhance industrial and domestic water availability. The interlinkage of water and energy, particularly through solar-powered irrigation, was noted as a key driver for sustainable economic growth.
