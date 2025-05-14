Great Indian Bustard Chicks Relocated Amid Rising Drone Activity

Nine Great Indian Bustard chicks, aged 5 to 28 days, were urgently relocated from Jaisalmer to Ajmer as a precautionary measure against escalating drone activity, according to an official statement.

These sensitive birds were moved to avoid disturbances caused by drones after India's Operation Sindoor, said Brijmohan Gupta, the Divisional Forest Officer at Desert National Park. The chicks were transported from the Sudasari and Ramdevra breeding centers to Arwar village in Ajmer district.

Amid increased drone surveillance, a team of scientists and officials decided on the move to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) facility for protection. The Bustard Recovery Program in Sam and Ramdevra continues, with 59 bustards currently in these centers, and nine now relocated to Ajmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)